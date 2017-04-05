 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. 420 Wipes™

420 Wipes™

by Vapexhale

4.01
Vapexhale Vaping Vaporizer Accessories 420 Wipes™

About this product

Love to share, but hate the germs? Use 420 Wipes to easily sterilize the mouthpiece of your favorite Hydratube™. Let's face it, being a social vaporist who likes to share carries certain risks. You love your friends, but not their germs. Be clean, be safe, use a 420 Wipe. 100 wipes per box.

1 customer review

4.01

inDabzWeTrust

Nice, because i freakin hate cooties ! lol jk but really, i dont. do you make a smaller travel size

About this brand

Vapexhale Logo
VapeXhale creates the world’s best intelligent herbal delivery systems. We take a holistic approach to designing our vaporizers to ensure that the user has a positive and enjoyable experience. Not only do we want to make the world’s best inhalation devices, we want to make the world a better place. We want the world to be healthier, more inclusive, and more empathetic. We believe in order to make this change, we need to be in great mental and physical health. The EVO is our first product that will help in these areas. Come join us as we change the world for the better.