CeCeB63 on January 6th, 2020

Venom X Cartridges are my personal favorite. They are top-notch quality at bargain basement prices. I'm a Dispensary Agent so I've tried many, many brands of cartridges over the years and I always come back to Venom. The two best strains in my opinion are Sour Patch Kids (sativa), and Chocolate Hashberry (hybrid). Sadly, the Sour Patch Kids is getting difficult to find. : > (