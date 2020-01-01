 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Verified® Cartridges

Verified® Cartridges

by Verified® Vapes

Write a review
Verified® Vapes Vaping Vape Pens Verified® Cartridges
Verified® Vapes Vaping Vape Pens Verified® Cartridges
Verified® Vapes Vaping Vape Pens Verified® Cartridges
Verified® Vapes Vaping Vape Pens Verified® Cartridges
Verified® Vapes Vaping Vape Pens Verified® Cartridges

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

The strong quartz glass construction appeals to oil producers and avid vapers who demand performance. Verified® Vapes’ glass is BPA free, and withstands breakage and drops. Every component has been carefully selected to provide a safe, consistently smooth vaping experience. Ceramic Core Our proprietary ceramic core delivers the full flavor of precious oils, while preserving the oils’ purity. Its porous material absorbs oils without coming into contact with the heating element to maintain the oils’ integrity. Features: Ceramic core Exceeds heavy metals testing requirements Lead-free Leak-free Quartz glass reservoir Failure rate 0.005% (1/2,000) Mouthpiece options: black or white ceramic, and wood Technical Specifications: Top-loading fill design Volume: 0.5ml, 1.0ml Apertures: 1.0mm, 2.0mm Resistance 1.4 ohms Universal 510-thread Dimensions: 10mm / 52mm (0.5ml) 10mm / 62mm (1.0ml) Security: Tamper-proof mouthpiece Certificates of authenticity Security seals Sanitation by ultra-violet lighting Batch codes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Verified® Vapes Logo
Verified® Vapes evolutionary vaporizer hardware meets the demand for high quality, safe, reliable vape technology. After extensive research and development, the result is the highest quality vape products in the world. We are proud to offer products manufactured and fulﬁlled to ISO and GMP standards. We lead the industry for reliability with a tested failure rate of less than 0.005% (1/2,000). Veriﬁed® products exceed all North American standards for heavy metals and are lead free. Our premier vape solutions are designed and engineered in North America exclusively featuring Verified® technology. Every component of Verified® hardware delivers the optimum value from cannabis extracts. Our proprietary ceramic heating core produces maximum vaporization, providing a smooth vaping experience, every time. For those that demand quality, and safety, there is no compromise. Get Verified®.