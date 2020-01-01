Verified® Cartridges
About this product
The strong quartz glass construction appeals to oil producers and avid vapers who demand performance. Verified® Vapes’ glass is BPA free, and withstands breakage and drops. Every component has been carefully selected to provide a safe, consistently smooth vaping experience. Ceramic Core Our proprietary ceramic core delivers the full flavor of precious oils, while preserving the oils’ purity. Its porous material absorbs oils without coming into contact with the heating element to maintain the oils’ integrity. Features: Ceramic core Exceeds heavy metals testing requirements Lead-free Leak-free Quartz glass reservoir Failure rate 0.005% (1/2,000) Mouthpiece options: black or white ceramic, and wood Technical Specifications: Top-loading fill design Volume: 0.5ml, 1.0ml Apertures: 1.0mm, 2.0mm Resistance 1.4 ohms Universal 510-thread Dimensions: 10mm / 52mm (0.5ml) 10mm / 62mm (1.0ml) Security: Tamper-proof mouthpiece Certificates of authenticity Security seals Sanitation by ultra-violet lighting Batch codes
