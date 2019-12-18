 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Rover Case - Battery & Cartridge Case [Charcoal]

Rover Case - Battery & Cartridge Case [Charcoal]

by Vessel®

Skip to Reviews
4.830
Vessel® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Rover Case - Battery & Cartridge Case [Charcoal]

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Designed to protect two (2) batteries and two (2) 510 thread cartridges. Includes versatile accessory pouch, integrated storage bands, concealed zipper design, and a one (1) year limited warranty.

30 customer reviews

Show all
4.830

write a review

GalacticGanja420

Very happy with my purchase, definitely getting more accessories from Vessel.

summertimelove

Great job Vessel, looking forward to more accessories!

Letusgo420

Great case. Securely holds the cartridges which is exactly what I wanted. I needed a case that wouldn't let the carts roll around everywhere. This is it.

About this brand

Vessel® Logo
From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.