GalacticGanja420
on December 18th, 2019
Very happy with my purchase, definitely getting more accessories from Vessel.
Designed to protect two (2) batteries and two (2) 510 thread cartridges. Includes versatile accessory pouch, integrated storage bands, concealed zipper design, and a one (1) year limited warranty.
on December 18th, 2019
Great job Vessel, looking forward to more accessories!
on December 18th, 2019
Great case. Securely holds the cartridges which is exactly what I wanted. I needed a case that wouldn't let the carts roll around everywhere. This is it.