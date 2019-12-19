Kungfukarl68
on December 19th, 2019
This case is perfect for my vessel like pens. I love it
Designed to protect two (2) batteries and two (2) 510 thread cartridges. Includes versatile accessory pouch, integrated storage bands, concealed zipper design, and a one (1) year limited warranty.
on December 18th, 2019
The color on this case is great and fits the pens with extra carts perfectly.
on December 18th, 2019
Perfect gift for my cousin, he loves it.