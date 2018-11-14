 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
VIE Vaporizer

by VIE Vaporizer

For herbal enthusiasts who value convenience, VIE is the Denver-born, portable vaporizer that provides superior flavor every time. The VIE has a patented, easy-loading pod system and accurate temperature controls that heat the herb evenly, keeping the vapor smooth and the oven clean. With four temperature settings and three modes, you’re able to go from mellow to “whoa dude!” with the click of a button! VIE provides full flavor without the hassles or burned taste of other vaporizers -- all this at a fair price! The easy-loading, disposable pods system offers supreme convenience, portability, and discreetness! Pre-load your capsules for a day or night out and never have to worry about drawing unwanted attention in public. All vaporizer orders ship with a complimentary VIE Accessory Kit. Order online at http://bit.ly/try-vie

Skunkyboy

I don't have this vaporizer but I can tell you it's legit

For those socially-minded adults who enjoy occasional recreational or medicinal smoking, while relaxing with friends. Born in Denver, VIE is the perfect recipe of value, innovation, and experience. Developed for use with dry herbs, wax, or concentrates, the VIE Vaporizer provides an unparalleled vaping experience at a fair price.