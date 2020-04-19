 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
4.85
CrimporDie

I picked this strain up in a pre-roll from my local dispensary and was pleasantly surprised. The high was very uplifting, perfect for being outdoors. The joint ended up lasting me for quite a while because it was so potent, could only really take 4 or so hits before getting stoned. #goodstuff #420sweepstakes

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Our acclaimed master growers know that the finest quality marijuana is nurtured through respect. That’s why our natural products are tenderly crafted, hand harvested - and a tribute to those who enabled this illustrious journey. We take pride in what we do, so that in turn, you can indulge in a smooth, full-flavored experience.