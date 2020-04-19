Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Chemdawg by Vodis USA
on April 19th, 2020
Yo quiero esa
on August 2nd, 2019
Very nice
on March 23rd, 2017
I picked this strain up in a pre-roll from my local dispensary and was pleasantly surprised. The high was very uplifting, perfect for being outdoors. The joint ended up lasting me for quite a while because it was so potent, could only really take 4 or so hits before getting stoned. #goodstuff #420sweepstakes
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.