  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Fire OG Hybrid Premium Cartridge

Fire OG Hybrid Premium Cartridge

by W Vapes

5.01
W Vapes Concentrates Cartridges Fire OG Hybrid Premium Cartridge

$40.00MSRP

About this product

We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers. See why the California Chalice Cup named W Vapes one of the “Best Vape Cartridges” of 2016! W Vapes premium cannabis oil is available in 300mg, 500mg, and 1G pre-filled cartridges. Available in a variety of strain-specific seasonal Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid options, every cartridge contains locally-sourced, pesticide-free cannabis oil refined using a clean supercritical CO2 extraction process that preserves the flavor, character, and beneficial terpene compounds necessary for good medicine. Each cartridge contains oil derived solely from the specific strain of plant displayed on the product label, so you always know exactly what it is you’re vaping. Our commitment to premium quality extends to every single part of each item we produce, and we stand behind all of our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. From the first puff, you’ll feel and taste the difference of pure, smooth, and delicious organic cannabis oil produced through our proprietary terpene separation, CO2 extraction process. All W Vapes cartridges are made of glass, with a stainless steel center pole and tip for a sleek, sophisticated vaping experience. Our oil is free from any additives.

1 customer review

5.01

GoChloGo

This cartridge blew my mind! I used a box mod at 5W (lowest setting on it) and was surprised by how much vapor was produced. It has a very strong flavor, and tastes of fruit and something else with more of a bite to it. Effects were nearly instantaneous, and very strong. Will buy again.

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

W Vapes
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.