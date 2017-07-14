About this product

We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers. See why the California Chalice Cup named W Vapes one of the “Best Vape Cartridges” of 2016! W Vapes premium cannabis oil is available in 300mg, 500mg, and 1G pre-filled cartridges. Available in a variety of strain-specific seasonal Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid options, every cartridge contains locally-sourced, pesticide-free cannabis oil refined using a clean supercritical CO2 extraction process that preserves the flavor, character, and beneficial terpene compounds necessary for good medicine. Each cartridge contains oil derived solely from the specific strain of plant displayed on the product label, so you always know exactly what it is you’re vaping. Our commitment to premium quality extends to every single part of each item we produce, and we stand behind all of our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. From the first puff, you’ll feel and taste the difference of pure, smooth, and delicious organic cannabis oil produced through our proprietary terpene separation, CO2 extraction process. All W Vapes cartridges are made of glass, with a stainless steel center pole and tip for a sleek, sophisticated vaping experience. Our oil is free from any additives.