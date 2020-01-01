About this product
(70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Signature Strain grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. A cross of blueberry x congolese, these seriously frosty popcorn-style buds appear almost yellow due to the thick layers of mostly clear/cloudy trichomes that cover all surfaces. Above-average density and a perfect dryness level makes this flower a very nice texture that burns great! This frosty treat is sure to leave a ‘breadcrumb trail’ of kief wherever it travels.
