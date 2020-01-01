About this product

Lemon Mints Live Resin Sugar by WCC is a hybrid extract that offers a complex flavor profile. Loaded with a floral and earthy zest with fresh citrus undertones, its flavor lingers on the palate while serene effects relax the psyche. A relaxing and refreshing sugar, the flavor offers a pine vape with a lemony backend. This pacifying concentrate leans towards the Indica side of the effects spectrum and tends to be more relaxing than stimulating. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.