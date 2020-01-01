 Loading…

Lemon Mints Live Resin Sugar

by West Coast Cure

Lemon Mints Live Resin Sugar by WCC is a hybrid extract that offers a complex flavor profile. Loaded with a floral and earthy zest with fresh citrus undertones, its flavor lingers on the palate while serene effects relax the psyche. A relaxing and refreshing sugar, the flavor offers a pine vape with a lemony backend. This pacifying concentrate leans towards the Indica side of the effects spectrum and tends to be more relaxing than stimulating. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

