Berry White

by Wild Wood Weed

$5.00MSRP

About this product

All Natural PGR - Free Pesticide - Free A light, euphoric buzz perfect for kickin' off the day, Berry White is a strain that doesn't weigh you down. A great way to tackle those home-chores you've been pushing off. Put on your favorite pandora channel and get after it. Exceptionally affordable at $5 a gram.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

About this brand

Natural Cannabis PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Wild Wood Weed is grown by Green Rose Gardens, an all-natural farm located in the Okanogan Valley directly in the heart of the World Famous Eastern Washington Cannabis Belt.