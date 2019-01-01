About this product
All Natural PGR - Free Pesticide - Free A light, euphoric buzz perfect for kickin' off the day, Berry White is a strain that doesn't weigh you down. A great way to tackle those home-chores you've been pushing off. Put on your favorite pandora channel and get after it. Exceptionally affordable at $5 a gram.
About this strain
Berry White
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.