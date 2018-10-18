 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Indica Capsules

by Wunderfruit

About this product

Fully decarboxylated Indica hash oil, when paired with coconut oil, makes for a potent medical cannabis edible. The high saturated fat content of coconut oil makes it able to be rapidly absorbed and easily utilized by the human body. 6 caps per pack.

tikimcfee

Looks like a great product, but I'd love to know where to find it. I hope you come to California!

About this brand

The ultimate in discreet medicating, Wunderfruit’s breath sprays, tinctures and capsules are the perfect addition to any apothecary department. Each line is available in Sativa, Indica, CBD 1:1 or CBD 20:1.