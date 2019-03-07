Home_Means_Nevada
on March 7th, 2019
I will freely admit that W Vapes are my go to vapes but the W batteries, in a word, sucks. These batteries can’t seem to keep track of the button clicks to power the unit on or heat the oil. There is nothing worse than settling down with a good W vape only to find that EVERY one of your W batteries, although charged, fail to work. I’ve learned to always keep a Rove battery charged for these inevitably events. Speaking of Rove batteries, they are far superior and nearly always reliable. I’ve given these batteries two stars instead of one because they do come in pretty colors.