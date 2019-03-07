 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
W Vapes

Utilizing advance chip technology, W Vapes presents the cutting edge in rechargeable vape pen batteries: our 350mAh push button battery. Available in four colors (Silver, Red, Purple, and Green), these push button batteries are stylish and sleek and come with a USB charger. See why Hempcon named W Vapes “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. We’re so sure you’ll love your W Vapes product that each of our rechargeable battery kits, vape pens, and oil cartridges comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Home_Means_Nevada

I will freely admit that W Vapes are my go to vapes but the W batteries, in a word, sucks. These batteries can’t seem to keep track of the button clicks to power the unit on or heat the oil. There is nothing worse than settling down with a good W vape only to find that EVERY one of your W batteries, although charged, fail to work. I’ve learned to always keep a Rove battery charged for these inevitably events. Speaking of Rove batteries, they are far superior and nearly always reliable. I’ve given these batteries two stars instead of one because they do come in pretty colors.

W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.