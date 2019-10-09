 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD Sparkling Water – Assorted Pack

by Wyld CBD

About this product

We’ve cultivated these flavors over the years, carefully honing our recipes to create edible (now drinkable!) delights that enhance every moment with real fruit flavors and THC free hemp. Real fruit-infused sparkling water 10 calories / 2g sugar (or less) per can USA Sourced Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Enjoyed chilled for the best experience

xcountry2ride

I am a sparkling water snob and have been so excited to try this since hearing about it. Everything tastes amazing. Tastes just like all the popular sparkling waters with natural fruit flavor and you are getting that nice dose of CBD. Can’t wait to order more.

About this brand

Wyld CBD creates treats to enhance life’s everyday adventures. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!