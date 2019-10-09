Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
We’ve cultivated these flavors over the years, carefully honing our recipes to create edible (now drinkable!) delights that enhance every moment with real fruit flavors and THC free hemp. Real fruit-infused sparkling water 10 calories / 2g sugar (or less) per can USA Sourced Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Enjoyed chilled for the best experience
on October 9th, 2019
I am a sparkling water snob and have been so excited to try this since hearing about it. Everything tastes amazing. Tastes just like all the popular sparkling waters with natural fruit flavor and you are getting that nice dose of CBD. Can’t wait to order more.