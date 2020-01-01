 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by X-trates

Strain Type: Hybrid | Genetics: House Blend | Kief is the sift or pollen that is often found at the bottom of a Flower grinder. While Kief contains some residual organic plant material from Cannabis buds, it is mostly comprised of the sticky crystal like tricomes (or hairs) that contain the highest concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes. Suggested uses: Most Common: Supercharge a bowl or a pre-roll, or use a Pollen Press to compress it into your own homemade hash. Extra Credit: Make Moon Rocks by coating some buds in Cannabis distillate and then rolling them in kief, or make a "Gorilla Finger" using the same technique as Moon Rocks but with a pre-roll instead of a bud.

About this brand

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.