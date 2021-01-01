BLUE DREAM | THC



The child of two beloved classics, this savory sativa strain will inspire your creative energy to vivid, new heights. For the true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy the flavor and effect of their favorite strains, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical CO2 extraction methods create effective PHD-Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution.



Starter Kit Includes:

1 Gram POD | BLUE DREAM

1 PUFF vape pen

Micro USB Charge Cord

Lifetime Replacement Warranty



How to Use:



The 1 PUFF POD is directional

Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated

Listen for the click

If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue

Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact

Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking