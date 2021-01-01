About this product
BLUE DREAM | THC
The child of two beloved classics, this savory sativa strain will inspire your creative energy to vivid, new heights. For the true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy the flavor and effect of their favorite strains, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical CO2 extraction methods create effective PHD-Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution.
Starter Kit Includes:
1 Gram POD | BLUE DREAM
1 PUFF vape pen
Micro USB Charge Cord
Lifetime Replacement Warranty
How to Use:
The 1 PUFF POD is directional
Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated
Listen for the click
If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue
Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact
Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking
The child of two beloved classics, this savory sativa strain will inspire your creative energy to vivid, new heights. For the true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy the flavor and effect of their favorite strains, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical CO2 extraction methods create effective PHD-Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution.
Starter Kit Includes:
1 Gram POD | BLUE DREAM
1 PUFF vape pen
Micro USB Charge Cord
Lifetime Replacement Warranty
How to Use:
The 1 PUFF POD is directional
Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated
Listen for the click
If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue
Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact
Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!