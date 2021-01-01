About this product
MONKEY BERRY | THC
Say hello to the sweet strawberry-banana flavored Indica Oil that leaves you in a state of extreme bliss and relaxation.
Refill Includes:
1 Gram POD | MONKEY BERRY
How To Use:
The 1 PUFF POD is directional
Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated
Listen for the click
If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue
Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact
Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking
