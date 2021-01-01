About this product

THEY know you’re reading this.



Conspiracy is a multi-layered sativa bred by 14er. This strain has an elaborate aroma that is both sweet and zesty. Conspiracy is a product of crossing Tangerine Haze and T.R.U.T.H., and though its name may suggest paranoia, fear not, as this strain will take it easy on you. Perfect for getting things done, as well as quiet reflection, Conspiracy has always been regarded as a well-rounded strain appreciated by both newbies and more experienced users.