About this product
Live Rosin is pressed from our fresh, frozen Ice Water Hash, filtering away any unwanted plant material, thus creating a solventless, highly resinous concentrate. At 14er, we cold cure our Live Rosin to create a creamy, shelf stable product that is cherished by connoisseurs and those looking for a delectable dabbing experience.
About this strain
Lucky Charms
Lucky Charms is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The White with Appalachia. The effects of this strain are euphoric and may encourage creativity alongside feelings of happiness. Lucky Charms tastes like bright, tangy fruit. Growers say this strain is coated in sugary resin. Lucky Charms is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 9 weeks.
Lucky Charms effects
Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
46% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
