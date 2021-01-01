About this product
LINEAGE: OG Kush blend.
AROMA: N/A
FLAVOR: Classic OG flavor. Pine, fuel, citrus and sour, kushy funk.
EFFECTS: The effects are a true representation of the lineage; extremely euphoric and mostly cerebral. For any OG lover, this is an absolute treat as it delivers everything you adore about this legendary genetic and some.
