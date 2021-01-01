About this product

LINEAGE: GMO Cookies x StrawNana



AROMA: Named after its nostalgic aroma. To our GM of cultivation, it smells exactly like his mom’s closet. Sharp mothballs unite with a layer of sweet, strawberry perfume.



FLAVOR: Funky yet sweet. An oddly tasty mix of mothballs and ripe strawberry.



EFFECTS: Stimulating and highly euphoric sans the raciness. Susie’s Closet is a very strong experience, but one without the typical sativa edge. Somehow, even with its unique strength, it delivers a blissful and uplifting high that will have you soaring.

LINEAGE: GMO Cookies x StrawNana



AROMA: Named after its nostalgic aroma. To our GM of cultivation, it smells exactly like his mom’s closet. Sharp mothballs unite with a layer of sweet, strawberry perfume.



FLAVOR: Funky yet sweet. An oddly tasty mix of mothballs and ripe strawberry.



EFFECTS: Stimulating and highly euphoric sans the raciness. Susie’s Closet is a very strong experience, but one without the typical sativa edge. Somehow, even with its unique strength, it delivers a blissful and uplifting high that will have you soaring.