LINEAGE: GMO Cookies x StrawNana
AROMA: Named after its nostalgic aroma. To our GM of cultivation, it smells exactly like his mom’s closet. Sharp mothballs unite with a layer of sweet, strawberry perfume.
FLAVOR: Funky yet sweet. An oddly tasty mix of mothballs and ripe strawberry.
EFFECTS: Stimulating and highly euphoric sans the raciness. Susie’s Closet is a very strong experience, but one without the typical sativa edge. Somehow, even with its unique strength, it delivers a blissful and uplifting high that will have you soaring.
