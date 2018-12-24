17 Farms
Tropicana Cookies
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Tropicana Cookies effects
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
