Black Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a mixture of famous Pacific Northwest seed stock and Bodhi’s own Snow Lotus. This heavy strain has a spicy, earthy flavor and a pungent aroma that calls out to its Afgooey lineage. The addition of ‘87 UW Black Hashplant piles on the physical relaxation and gives the aroma a sweet and spicy kick. This elusive strain leaves a strong sedating buzz in the body, leading consumers toward rest and relaxation. It should be utilized after dark to maximize the sleepy effects central to these potent genetics.