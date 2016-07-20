3C Farms
3C Project Blue Book
Hybrid
About this product
3C Project Blue Book is like a more sophisticated Blue Dream, sativa in nature but backed by a
Project Blue Book is a unique cross grown exclusively by 3C farms. It is our most creative strain, perfect for writers, advertising executives, and other people that rely on creativity in their crafts. It has a sweet and citrusy aroma and flavor and is perfect for daytime use.
Project Blue Book effects
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
