Cherry Pie in an uplifting Indicia-dominant Hybrid that’s both sweet and sour, with an earthy dankness that berries often emanate. You’ll notice its aroma emits a fruity scent with a sweet, yet spicy flavor that carries a tart cherry undertone.



Cherry Pie induces creative thought and happy feelings, along with euphoric cerebral effects at the start. This is shortly followed by full body relaxation that clears away tension and soothes headaches and chronic pains. In high doses, Cherry Pie can also become sedative to aid in a restful sleep and reduce insomnia. With its mood elevating properties, Cherry Pie is ideal for helping those who suffer from stress, anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

