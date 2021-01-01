Headband is a potent Indica-dominant Hybrid strain that your nose will not soon forget, thanks to its overpowering citrus and fuel scent. Its pungent lemon diesel aroma is paired with a sweet, earthy undertone that takes on a smooth, herbal flavor.



Headband is known for its uplifting, creative vibe that also cultivates soothing and euphoric effects. Being an Indica dominant strain, the body high it provides is deeply relaxing and can induce the well-known couch-lock effect. This is perfect for chilling at the end of the day to ease both physical and mental stress. Its strong effects are ideal to aid those suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia, or chronic pain. Headband is also known as a great appetite stimulant that’s guaranteed to give users the munchies.

