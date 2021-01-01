About this product
Headband is a potent Indica-dominant Hybrid strain that your nose will not soon forget, thanks to its overpowering citrus and fuel scent. Its pungent lemon diesel aroma is paired with a sweet, earthy undertone that takes on a smooth, herbal flavor.
Headband is known for its uplifting, creative vibe that also cultivates soothing and euphoric effects. Being an Indica dominant strain, the body high it provides is deeply relaxing and can induce the well-known couch-lock effect. This is perfect for chilling at the end of the day to ease both physical and mental stress. Its strong effects are ideal to aid those suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia, or chronic pain. Headband is also known as a great appetite stimulant that’s guaranteed to give users the munchies.
About this brand
4SCORE
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
Redefining Premium.
