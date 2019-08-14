About this product
Animal Mintz is associated with a heavy sense of calm, making it a favorite of those who need their anxiety, stress, and pain rinsed away near the end of the day. Based on a hybrid strain created by crossing Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power, this flavor’s sweet, pungent, minty profile can bring an instant wash of relaxation to soothe the most savage breast. Find out why this unique combination has made so many lives so much more pleasant.
About this strain
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Abstrax Tech
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at it's peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75
compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
