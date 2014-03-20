About this product
Simply put, this blend does not disappoint. Drawing from the renowned potency of both parents that shall not be mentioned here, this is not blend to enjoy before 5 p.m. While many phenotypes are classified as painkillers, this strain has been known to was away stress, anxiety, and any potential negative emotions one might be holding onto. Experiencing Banana Kush is on par with teleporting to a tropical island hammock, complete with a yellow daiquiri and one of those little pink umbrellas. Relax responsibly, my friends.
Product Details:
Name: Banana Kush
Organoleptics: Fruity, Banana
Dominant Terpenes: Valencene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-limonene, Valencene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Beta-Pinene, Linalool, Alpha-Terpineol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Nerolidol, Trans-ocimene, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Phelllandrene, Alpha-Terpinene, Camphene, Camphor, Caryophyllene Oxide, citronellol, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Geraniol, Guaiol, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Terpinolene
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
885 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
