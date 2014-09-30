About this product
A celebration of skunky, sweet, old-school tradition, Banana Munson combines Banana OG and Munson for a pungent, and bracing experience that will make long-haulers feel right at home. It’s associated with an immediate sense of uplift flowing into a drowsy and satisfied euphoria. And it’s a hard one to get just right, which is why it’s part of our Native Series, a collection of distinctive favorites rigorously researched, tested, and brought down to earth.
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
401 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Abstrax Tech
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at it's peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75
compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
