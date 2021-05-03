About this product
Sink your teeth into something indulgently creamy. This vivid flavor captures the candy-like tartness of ripe peaches with sweet, luscious cream.
Try Peaches and Creme for yourself and send your taste buds on vacation.
Product Details:
Name: Peaches and Creme
Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Fruity, Peach, Creamy, Milk
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Cedrene, Citral, Citronellol, D-Camphor, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Sabinene, Terpinolene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Cloudburst Series. No other functional flavor product comes close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combined with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.
Peaches and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
