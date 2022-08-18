Fresh Frozen Strain Specific Quality Cannabis Extracts made using Cold Processed Closed Loop Butane Extraction. Proper handling throughout the process ensures the preserving of Terpenes and Cannabinoids to create a more potent product. Our Live Resin is made using fresh frozen live whole plants directly from the Indoor Grow Facility. It comes in a variety of textures but its always saucy and full of terps. Available in multiple strain options, contact your local dispensary to see what's in stock!
Welcome to Achieve Concentrates, a quality cannabis extraction company with a wide variety of products available. At Achieve, we’ve set out to produce some of the most premium concentrates in the Arizona Marijuana market. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to set the standard for safety and achieving premium products. We are a small scale hand-crafted artisan extract company focused on quality VS mass production. We network with local growers to secure exotic boutique strains. At Achieve, we source quality cannabis and properly handle and process it every step of the way to create the cleanest, most potent extracts possible. We lab test all of our products to ensure potency, purity, and safety. We produce Arizona's PREMIUM concentrates for the patient, not the profit.
