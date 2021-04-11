About this product
Cake Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
