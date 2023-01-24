Brilliant in both color and medicinal properties, this magnificent flower will sustain your spirit for hours on end. An intriguing blend of a classic body buzz tinged with invigorating cerebral energy characterizes this heavy strain. With a long-lasting, substantial effect on both body and mind, Tri-Fi OG is a perfect strain for experienced users looking for something a little different.
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.