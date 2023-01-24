With a sharp piney scent and an inescapably sticky layer of dense trichomes, this invigorating strain is a favorite of regular users trying to stay creative and focused throughout their day. Wiping away stress and anxiety and replacing it with a sense of well-being and joyful attentiveness, Glue is the ultimate everyday strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.