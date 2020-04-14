About this product
About this strain
Mac 1 effects
Reported by real people like you
330 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!