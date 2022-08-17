About this product
The best damn boxers you will ever wear. Introducing our first ever hemp boxers in the eco-blend of hemp and organic cotton rib. In a duo of everyday colours with our custom Afends Hemp Revolution branded waistband - these are an ode to everyday comfort.
Please note: Our boxer briefs are not eligible for return.
Mens Hemp Boxer Briefs
One Pack
Custom Afends Embroidered Waistband
Packaged in Premium Branded Boxes
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton 1x1 Rib
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.