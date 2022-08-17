About this product
Happy Hemp Socks, happy life. A daily sock designed for everyday wear in our eco-blend of hemp and organic cotton with a slight stretch, breathability and anti-bacterial properties. In a range of fresh colours, these crew socks have been an Afends staple since day one.
Unisex Hemp Socks
Single Pack
Embroidered Hemp Leaf
Cushioning for Comfort
Afends Hemp Revolution Branding On Sole
Sports Rib
One Size Fits Most
Material
Hemp, Organic Cotton and Elastane Blend
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.