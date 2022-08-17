About this product
Get back to basics in this ribbed singlet. Our eco-friendly blend of recycled poly and hemp rib offers a slight stretch with a textured and heavyweight hand-feel. This new singlet shape features a sleek and feminine shape with a soft and scooped neckline. longline silhouette and semi racer back style. In a duo of timeless colours, Lydia embodies sustainable simplicity.
~
Womens Rib Singlet
Slim Fitting
Longline Silhouette
Scooped Neckline
Model:
Our model wears a size S and is 175cm tall.
Material:
80% Recycled Polyester 14% Hemp 6% Elastane
Heavyweight, 450gsm
~
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.