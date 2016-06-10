About this strain
Sour Bubba blends two famous strains that are robust all on their own but, when unified, show unique flavors and effects that speak to their long, potent lineages. With forward-leaning mental stimulation brought on by Diesel and a high-end Kush oriented body aura brought on by Bubba, Sour Bubba relaxes while providing ample mental energy to enjoy stationary activities like board games, video games, and movies.
Sour Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!