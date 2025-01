Whether you’re new to cannabis or an old hand, you can’t beat the convenience of pre-rolled joints. Just for you, we’ve taken our top shelf flower and made it into exactly that! Available in single pre-rolls and half gram 10 packs. Black Cherry Soda is a sativa dominant strain believed to be created by crossing Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. The strain is named after its fruity, soda-like smell & taste, and unusual dark purple color. Black Cherry Soda has a very uplifting high and an amazing upper body tingle that packs quite a punch. It has a balanced mind and body effects, and it's potent without heavy sedation, making it popular to help relieve symptoms throughout the day.

