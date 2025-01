Whether you’re new to cannabis or an old hand, you can’t beat the convenience of pre-rolled joints. Just for you, we’ve taken our top shelf flower and made it into exactly that! Available in single pre-rolls and half gram 10 packs. Chocolate Marshmallow is an even hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Gorilla Glue #4 with Mint Chocolate Chip. The aroma and flavors are mouthwatering with a sweet white chocolate flavor that's accented by a punch of skunky pungency. The Chocolate Marshmallow high is a heavy cerebral, euphoric buzz turning into a soothing body high, keeping you slightly couch-locked and at ease. Chocolate Marshmallow is often chosen to help relieve symptoms from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, insomnia, headaches and appetite loss or nausea.

