Whether you’re new to cannabis or an old hand, you can’t beat the convenience of pre-rolled joints. Just for you, we’ve taken our top shelf flower and made it into exactly that! Available in single pre-rolls and half gram 10 packs. Duct tape is a balanced hybrid strain made from crossing Original Glue and Do-Si-Dos. There is a sweet taste in each and every toke, heightened by a heavy diesel exhale that can leave you coughing. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy diesel overtone with a hint of spicy chocolate and nuts. You'll feel the euphoric cerebral effects first, then accompanied by a relaxing body tingle leaving you slightly couch-locked and relaxed. Duct Tape is often said to be perfect for helping those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress & pain, ADHD, and depression.

read more