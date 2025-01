Whether you’re new to cannabis or an old hand, you can’t beat the convenience of pre-rolled joints. Just for you, we’ve taken our top shelf flower and made it into exactly that! Available in single pre-rolls and half gram 10 packs. A potent and flavorful hybrid, Gary Payton has history. This award-winning strain was created by combining the Y and Snowman. Named after the iconic player from the Seattle Supersonics, it totes a high THC percentage with almost no CBD. Be enveloped by flavors of pepper, lavender and apricot while falling into a giggly, talkative and euphotic high.

