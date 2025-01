Our top shelf flower is grown in our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. Grown under LED lights, without pesticides and tended to 365 days a year by our garden team. Carefully crafted to be used in a variety of methods. From blunts to body balms, you can sit comfortably knowing our flower is behind your high. By crossing Gelato #33 and the classic Wedding Cake strains, Gelato Cake emerges. This potent Indica is known to be one of our very best selling Indica’s, and for very good reason. Best used, in our opinion, at the end of the day to help stimulate appetite and send you into a full-body sedation.

