Our top shelf flower is grown in our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. Grown under LED lights, without pesticides and tended to 365 days a year by our garden team. Carefully crafted to be used in a variety of methods. From blunts to body balms, you can sit comfortably knowing our flower is behind your high. Combining one of our most popular hybrids, Apple Fritter, with Georgia Pie there’s really no way you could go wrong. This strain is an evenly balanced hybrid giving a delightfully smooth flavor and sweetly scented notes of apricot and apples. Expect a happy and calm high to start with that will later take hold into a relaxed night of sleep.

