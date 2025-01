Our top shelf flower is grown in our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. Grown under LED lights, without pesticides and tended to 365 days a year by our garden team. Carefully crafted to be used in a variety of methods. From blunts to body balms, you can sit comfortably knowing our flower is behind your high. Peanut Butter Pie is an indica dominant strain made from crossing Georgia Pie with Peanut Butter Breath. Peanut Butter Pie packs a nutty and chocolatey aroma. Peanut Butter Pie also features flavors like cherry and lemon. Peanut Butter Pie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is known to help people with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

