Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls. Peanut Butter Pie is an indica dominant strain made from crossing Georgia Pie with Peanut Butter Breath. Peanut Butter Pie packs a nutty and chocolatey aroma. Peanut Butter Pie also features flavors like cherry and lemon. Peanut Butter Pie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is known to help people with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

