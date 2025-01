Whether you’re new to cannabis or an old hand, you can’t beat the convenience of pre-rolled joints. Just for you, we’ve taken our top shelf flower and made it into exactly that! Available in single pre-rolls and half gram 10 packs. Peanut Butter Pie is an indica dominant strain made from crossing Georgia Pie with Peanut Butter Breath. Peanut Butter Pie packs a nutty and chocolatey aroma. Peanut Butter Pie also features flavors like cherry and lemon. Peanut Butter Pie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is known to help people with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

