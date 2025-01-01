Our premium cannabis beverages are discreet, potent and fast acting. Our kitchen team handcrafts each drink in house, for the ultimate quality control. Made with quality cannabis concentrates, containing zero impurities and no residual solvents. During production we utilize Nano-emulsification technology to increase the bioavailability of the Cannabinoids to make it fast acting, effective and delicious! With multiple different lines to choose from anyone can find a flavor for them! Each of our flavors have 100mg THC per bottle, with 10 servings inside. The only different one would be our 1:1 line which would include 100mg CBD per bottle as well! Measured by using the cap, there is 10mg per capful! Our original THC beverage flavors are: Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Caramel Apple, Country Lemonade, Cream Soda, Orange Vanilla Float, Peach Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Root Beer Float, Sour Grape Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Toasted Marshmellow, Tropical Lemonade.

