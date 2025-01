Our top shelf flower is grown in our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. Grown under LED lights, without pesticides and tended to 365 days a year by our garden team. Carefully crafted to be used in a variety of methods. From blunts to body balms, you can sit comfortably knowing our flower is behind your high. Meet Pink Lemonade. It’s the child of Lemon Skunk, Purple Kush and one other unknown strain. As one of our few Sativa’s, it packs feelings of energetic focus and creativity. Take in it’s notes of lemons and grapefruit. Many people flock to this strain for its relief found in chronic fatigue, headaches/migraines and chronic stress.

